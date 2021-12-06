Switzerland-based medical supplier opening in Charleston

As high tide laps against the sea wall tourist walk down the Battery in Charleston, S.C. Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Charleston has remained relatively unscathed this hurricane season. That means more time to mull a $1.75 billion proposal by the Army Corps of Engineers that features a sea wall along the city’s peninsula to protect […]

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A leading supplier of medical and disinfecting equipment founded in Switzerland announced plans on Monday to open a facility in Charleston County.

Belimed Life Science was founded in 2019. It “provides Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) sterilizers and washers for pharmaceutical and biotech markets.” Specifically, Belimed Life Science Inc. provides machine process solutions for cleaning and sterilization and supplies goods to customers globally.

“As a manufacturer of products used in the manufacturing process of life-saving vaccines and drug therapies, Belimed Life Science is excited to open our first U.S. site in Charleston, South Carolina,” says Ken Blankenship, President of Belimed Life Science, Inc. “As the pharmaceutical and biotech industries continue to innovate for the benefit of all of us, the need for our products and services will continue to increase requiring future growth of Belimed Life Science; what better place to begin than here in Charleston.”

More than $750,000 is being invested in the new facility, which will be located at 214 N. Center Street in North Charleston. The company aims to provide sales and support to customers in North Charleston.

22 jobs will be created, and the company is accepting applications for employment at the new facility. Those interested in applying should visit the company’s careers website.