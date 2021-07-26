T-Mobile to host hiring event for customer service associates at N. Charleston call center

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – T-Mobile is looking to hire 150 full-time Customer Service Associates at its Customer Experience Center in North Charleston through the end of the year.

An on-site hiring event will take place on Tuesday, July 27th from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The mobile provider says employees will receive competitive incentives and benefits with hourly wages starting at $15.50/hour plus lucrative monthly bonuses.

You can also take advantage of several benefits including:

  • Education reimbursement
  • Medical, dental and vision benefits
  • Phone service discounts
  • Matching 401(k)
  • Annual Employee Stock Grant Program

Applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume. You can dress casually for the interview but should be presentable.

To RSVP for the hiring event please click here. Those interested can also apply at www.tmobile.com/careers

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!