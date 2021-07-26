T-Mobile to host hiring event for customer service associates at N. Charleston call center

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – T-Mobile is looking to hire 150 full-time Customer Service Associates at its Customer Experience Center in North Charleston through the end of the year.

An on-site hiring event will take place on Tuesday, July 27th from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The mobile provider says employees will receive competitive incentives and benefits with hourly wages starting at $15.50/hour plus lucrative monthly bonuses.

You can also take advantage of several benefits including:

Education reimbursement

Medical, dental and vision benefits

Phone service discounts

Matching 401(k)

Annual Employee Stock Grant Program

Applicants are encouraged to bring a current resume. You can dress casually for the interview but should be presentable.

To RSVP for the hiring event please click here. Those interested can also apply at www.tmobile.com/careers