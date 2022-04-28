CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A rally to raise awareness about and support victims of sexual violence was held Thursday evening in Downtown Charleston.

‘Take Back the Night’ rallies are held across the country during April, which is sexual assault awareness month. The tradition was started in the 1970’s to bring attention to violence against women.

Thursday night’s event was hosted by Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S., with guests from the Rape, Abuse, and Incest National Network (RAINN) delivering keynote speeches.

After hearing from the speakers, the group marched through Downtown Charleston to show support for all victims of sexual assault and violence.

Clarissa Rider, the outreach coordinator for Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S., said that the event is a good opportunity to show victims that they are not alone:

“It’s just a really good opportunity to educate the public and show them that there are people that care, there are people that this truly affects, and there’s tons of support for people out there who have experienced it.”

Tri-County S.P.E.A.K.S. has helped over 600 people in the Lowcountry in just the past six months.

