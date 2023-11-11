CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The holiday season is among us and Tanger Outlets in Charleston is kicking it off with a family-friendly Tree Lighting and a Hometown Heroes celebration benefitting Trident United Way.

The event will be on Saturday, Nov. 11 from 5 – 8 p.m.

The outlet will be bustling with festive entertainment, holiday games, and Santa Selfies.

According to a press release, Disney’s Elsa and Anna will also be in attendance equipped with snow flurries and more.

FlashMob, Charleston’s favorite 90’s cover band, will be performing live!

A special ceremony will start at 5 p.m. to honor local hometown heroes who will be featured in the new Hall of Hometown Heroes.

This holiday event is free to the public and will be located at 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd

North Charleston.