Target taking over King Street, how experts say this can benefit the downtown area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The new Target will be within walking distance of the College of Charleston campus and students say they can’t wait until the doors open.

City officials say after Forever 21 moved out they weren’t sure what would go here, until Target started poking around.

“They think this is going to be a good fit for them and profitable for them and we take this as a good sign of businesses coming to King Street,” says Meg Thompson with the City of Charleston.

College of Charleston professors say this location is what businesses all across the peninsula need.

“There is a lot of net benefit for the small retailers that are still in existence around King Street and especially for the restaurants because you are going to have so much foot traffic,” says Mark Witte, Professor of Economics at the College of Charleston.

This 30,000 square foot Target is about a third of a full-sized one, but it will also offer day of delivery for residents and tourists.

“They can make orders on their phone and show up that afternoon or have it delivered to their hotel or to their Airbnb, so there are a number of positives associated with having this Target in such a central location,” Witte says.

While it won’t have all of the appliances or electronics, you might get at the larger stores in Mt. Pleasant or West Ashley, but it will be a place that shoppers can grab groceries, clothing, or makeup.

“If you don’t have a car you have to walk pretty far or find someone to drive you, so if you can walk to Target it makes it really easy because they have everything,” Barnes says.

City Officials say they are not sure when the construction will begin or when the Target will open.