Task force meeting to discuss the options for the future of the St. Julian Devine Community Center smokestacks

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A task force will meet today to continue the discussion on the future of two historic smokestacks on East Bay St. which have structural damage and cracks, causing a serious hazard to people who live nearby.

The city hopes to make a safe and cost-effective decision regarding the smokestacks.

At first, the city had planned to get rid of the iconic smokestacks. But city leaders then came up with a preservation task force to preserve them.

The plan for St. Julian Devine Community Center chimneys include three options: complete restoration, partial restoration, or knock the smokestacks down.

The chimneys are currently in danger of collapsing, after many years of wear and tear.

In order to preserve them, the city would have to pay around $3 million. Removing them completely would cost around $530,000.

Members of the Eastside community have spoken out in favor of the smokestacks, mentioning their historical value.

“The more we continue to kick this can down the road, we are subjecting our constituents to potential harm,” said William Dudley Gregorie, Charleston City Council.

The preservation task force made up of city leaders and council members will meet this afternoon at 4 p.m.

They are expected to bring their final decision to city council by the end of January.

