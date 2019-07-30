Task Force working to alleviate flooding in your backyard

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Alleviating flooding in your backyard — that’s the focus of the Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force right here in the Lowcountry.

On Monday, the task force toured nearly a dozen neighborhoods across Charleston County affected by flooding.

New’s 2’s Taylor Murray joined them on a visit to Harrison Acres in West Ashley where homeowners say the clogged ditches are contributing to their flooding problems.

“Rain waits for no man,” Merv Gibson, Harrison Acres neighbor said.

Merv Gibson, a longtime homeowner in the Harrison Acres neighborhood, says that the ditches are often clogged, so when it rains, the water can’t drain properly and the neighborhood floods.

“Anytime anyone of the culverts is full of debris or the ditch is overgrown, then the water can’t get away, so the water just stays on the street,” Gibson said.



Neighbors, like Merve, were able to tell the Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force, consisting of engineers and elected officials, about their flooding problems during today’s neighborhood walkthrough.

Senator Sandy Senn, chair of the task force, says that by uniting the agencies that have easements and right of ways in charleston county they can solve various flooding problems– like this one.

She says that when it comes to older neighborhoods, ditches and roads are often owned by several entities like the city, county, and SCDOT.

“Citizens can spend all of their time, never getting to get any work done, by calling around to a bunch of different agencies, so this is like a one-stop thing,” Senn said.

If you would like for the Countywide Intergovernmental Flood Prevention Task Force to visit your neighborhood to address flooding problems, you can submit a request here.