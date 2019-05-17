“Taste of Charleston” returns, cashless event

North Charleston, SC – The Charleston Restaurant Foundation (CRF) is pleased to announce the return of Taste of Charleston, taking place at Riverfront Park on Sunday, October 13. One hundred percent cashless, this new and improved culinary event is the first in Charleston to use RFID wristbands, allowing guests to preload points to be redeemed for bites and sips from over 40 of Charleston’s most beloved restaurants.

Live entertainment, a new Charleston Cultural Center, Kid’s STEAM Kitchen area, Private Cabanas for sponsors and a special VIP section with chef demos will take the Taste of Charleston to new heights and allow guests to experience the very best of the city’s award-winning dining scene.

To kick off the festivities, the CRF will be hosting its Taste of Charleston Ticket Launch Party on Thursday, June 6 from 6-9 p.m. at the Cooper River Room featuring live music from the Battery Brass Band, local food and beverages, Taste of Charleston ticket discounts, ticket giveaways and more.

“After a two-year break, we are thrilled to bring back the Taste of Charleston this fall with elevated chefs, restaurants and activities so that guests can experience the best of Charleston’s culinary scene at an affordable cost,” shares President of the Charleston Restaurant Foundation Jonathan Kish. “We can’t wait to introduce guests to our seamless and convenient RFID wristbands, reimagined VIP experience, Charleston Cultural Center and more.”

Taste of Charleston guests will have the chance to taste their way around the city, with restaurants divided into four captivating tents based on their geographical location. Kids 12 and under can enjoy educational fun in the new Kid’s STEAM Kitchen while visitors of the Charleston Cultural Center will experience a true sense of Charleston’s rich history and charm with unique, cultural activities.

The Battery Brass Band will perform their New Orleans-style jazz tunes, while Sandy Nivens and the Bluestone Ramblers will be onsite in the VIP tent. VIP attendees will also be treated to special cuisine, liquor samples from local distilleries, a private bathroom and chef demos including a special butchering lesson from Stockyard Beef.

Ticket prices and details are as follows:

· Taste of Charleston Ticket Launch Party, June 6 (21 & older):

o $49/person, includes food and beverages

o Available for purchase now: https://bit.ly/2Vr69WG

o Address: Cooper River Room, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr Blvd, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464

· Taste of Charleston, October 13:

o General Admission: $20/person, includes $10 in pre-loaded points (to be redeemed on food and beverages)

o VIP: $125/person, includes $25 in pre-loaded points

o Available for purchase beginning June 6: www.tasteofcharleston.com

o Guests can also purchase Taste of Charleston tickets at the Launch Party at a discount or with double the points.

o Address: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave, North Charleston, SC 29405

Guests who register with their basic information when purchasing their tickets at the event or online will also receive a special point bonus, to be announced soon. RFID wristband service fees are not included.