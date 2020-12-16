Tax increase coming to Charleston as City Council passes budget

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday approved a 2021 budget in its second and final reading.

The over $230 million budget seeks to balance a nearly $18 million deficit, which was exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic’s devastating impact on tourism.

The plan raises the current tax rate by two mills. To put that into perspective, taxes on a $300,000 home will now go up by $24 for homeowners and $36 for renters.

While councilmembers acknowledged the situation was not ideal, the alternative of cutting critical jobs — like police, fire, and sanitation — was seen as worse.

Councilwoman Marie Delcioppo noted that “this isn’t about just 2021, this is about making sure we’re viable and sustainable.”

The vote passed eight to five.

