Teacher placed on leave following disciplinary incident with student at A.C. Corcoran Elementary

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A kindergarten assistant has been placed on administrative leave after allegedly choking a student at A.C. Corcoran Elementary School. The teacher, though, said she was just trying to curb the student’s behavior.

According to an incident report from the North Charleston Police Department, a parent told school administrators that a teacher’s aid grabbed her child by the shirt and sat him down in a chair very hard and then placed her hands around her child’s neck.

The school’s assistant principal told police she spoke with the student who also stated the teacher’s aide “grabbed him by the throat and choked him after she grabbed him by the shirt and sat him down in the chair very hard.”

The report states there was another child in the classroom, a 5-year-old, who said the child was acting out in class and the teacher’s aide grabbed him by the shirt and walked him over to the chair.

When questioned about the incident, the teacher’s aide told police that the student was in the behavior intervention room due to his behavior in the classroom and that she gave verbal redirection with no change.

She said the student “began to growl like a lion and tends to do this when he gets upset.” When her verbal redirections were not working, the teacher’s aide said she used her fingers to grab his shirt on the back-right shoulder in a non-aggressive manner and escorted him about 10 feet across the room, and sat him in a chair “before his behaviors escalated.”

When asked, the teacher’s aide told police the student never complained about being choked or if his neck hurt and that there were no marks on his neck.

The report states the teacher’s aide has worked at the school for eight years and is certified in Crisis Prevention Intervention and has had no issues prior to this incident.

The officer looked at the child’s neck and did not see any marks, scratches or bruising and determined there was no malicious intent and that the teacher was just trying to calm the student down and escort him to another location in the classroom where he could regain his composure.

The Charleston County School District is investigating the claim and said that the teacher has been placed on administrative leave.