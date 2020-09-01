Tech consulting company expanding operations in Charleston County, will create 25 new jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A tech consulting company is expanding its operation in Charleston County and will create 25 new jobs.

Cantey Tech Consulting, which is an IT support and consulting firm, announced plans to expand operations in Charleston County on Tuesday.

The company was founded in 2007 and offers hosting services, server management, data security and consulting services to a variety of industries.

“Our headquarters and primary office will always be here in Charleston County. It’s a great place to work and grow our business. Most importantly, Charleston is a big draw for technical talent, and, in our IT support and consulting business, people are everything,” said Cantey Tech Consulting CEO, Willis Cantey.

The company is located on Azalea Drive in North Charleston. Leaders say the company’s growth will enable it to aggressively expand into the medical, legal, business, and education sectors.

“Cantey Tech Consulting’s growth since it was founded in 2007 is a testament to the robust business resources available in our region. On behalf of Charleston County, we celebrate Cantey Tech Consulting and the 25 jobs created for our community,” said Charleston County Council Chairman Elliott Summey.

The expansion is expected to be completed by 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Cantey Tech Consulting team should visit https://canteytech.com/careers/.