CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A notable digital technology consulting company is announced a $960,000 investment that will create over 130 jobs in the Charleston area.

Ignite Digital Services specializes in providing program integration and data management services to commercial and national security customers, according to Charleston County officials.

Through the use of digital technology and useful business solutions, the company drives digital transformations across the industry.

In addition, the company is a certified global UiPath Premier Partner which allows for “fast-track portfolio innovation and enhance product capabilities for clients looking to harness automation.”

Ignite Digital Services is located at 1505 King Street and is leasing a facility for a new headquarters in Charleston.

Employment opportunities can be found on the company’s careers page.