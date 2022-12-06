NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Tuesday arrested a man in connection to a loaded gun that was found outside a North Charleston elementary school on Monday.

The gun was found on the grounds of Goodwin Elementary School on Monday morning before classes started.

The firearm had been reported stolen, according to authorities.

Officers said that Micah O’Leary Clinton (18) was arrested Sunday for breach of peace “after he became uncooperative, resisted an officer, and failed to comply with the officer’s commands.”

NCPD said that further investigation led them to believe Clinton left the gun on school grounds at some point.

He was further charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol and carrying a weapon on school grounds.

Clinton is being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center. Bond has not yet been set.