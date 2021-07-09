Second teen arrested for fatal playground shooting

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday announced the arrest of Framon Frasier Jr. (18) in connection to a June 22 homicide.

Officers arrived to a playground on Old Pine Circle around 8:02 p.m. that evening and found 16-year-old Jaquez Butler with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified Frasier as a suspect.

He was arrested by the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task Force on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Previously, Israel Robinson (19) was arrested in connection to the incident. He was arrested on June 30 on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES

Join our daily newsletter!