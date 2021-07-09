Second teen arrested for fatal playground shooting

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) on Friday announced the arrest of Framon Frasier Jr. (18) in connection to a June 22 homicide.

Officers arrived to a playground on Old Pine Circle around 8:02 p.m. that evening and found 16-year-old Jaquez Butler with multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators identified Frasier as a suspect.

He was arrested by the Intelligence Led Policing Unit and the US Marshals Task Force on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Previously, Israel Robinson (19) was arrested in connection to the incident. He was arrested on June 30 on charges of murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.