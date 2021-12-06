Fourth teen arrested in connection to July homicide in West Ashley

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday announced the arrest of a fourth person in connection to a July 19 homicide in West Ashely.

Rico Jamall Ancrum (19) was arrested by fugitive task force members during a traffic stop on Savannah Highway.

He is the fourth person to be arrested in connection to the shooting that took place on Corral Drive and killed Dontae Greene.

The other three suspects were arrested in late October. All three are juveniles.

Ancrum and the other three suspects “all occupied a truck used in the shooting and were heard discussing the homicide after the fact,” according to CPD.

Each of the suspects is being charged with murder.