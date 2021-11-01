Teen arrested in connection to Oct. 27 shooting on Ashley River Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) on Monday arrested a 16 year old in connection to a fatal October 27 shooting on Ashley River Road.

This is the second arrest made in connection to the shooting that left one person dead.

On October 29, Robbie Lee Singleton was taken into custody on charges of armed robbery and murder.

On November 1, the 16-year-old man was arrested on charges of armed robbery and murder and taken to the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

CPD says that the investigation is ongoing.