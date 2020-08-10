Teen charged in fatal Walgreens parking lot shooting

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday announced that they have made an arrest in connection to a July 12 shooting.

CCSO reports that a 16-year-old male has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

The incident took place in a Walgreens parking lot. According to CCSO, the suspect shot the victim following an altercation, then fled.

The suspect is being held at the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center. His identity is not being released at this time.