CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A teenager is facing attempted murder charges in connection with a March 10th shooting in the Woodside Manor community.

A 16-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, was arrested at a convenience store on Highway 78 on Monday.

The victims – 17-year-old boys – told Charleston County deputies that they were working on a vehicle when someone started shooting at them. A bullet struck one of the teens in the arm.

Detectives canvassed the area and interviewed witnesses. “Information developed during the investigation led to the identification of the 16-year-old suspect,” said Andrew Knapp, public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

During the arrest, deputies said they observed the teen put a firearm on a shelf while inside the store.

He was arrested on attempted murder warrants, along with unlawfully carrying a handgun and possession of a handgun by a person under 18.