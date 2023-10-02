NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A teenager has died after being struck by a passing vehicle on I-526 Friday night.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as a 14-year-old from North Charleston.

Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said the victim was standing outside of the vehicle on Exit 16A toward W. Montague Avenue when he was struck and killed around 8:15 p.m.

An investigation found that the victim’s vehicle was disabled and struck by a moving vehicle. The moving vehicle went airborne and then crashed into a residence on Ozark Street, according to the North Charleston Police Department (NCPD).

There were no other serious injuries reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the NCPD Traffic Unit.