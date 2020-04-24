Temperature check wristbands feature fallen CCSO deputy’s name

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is taking an extra step to make sure their deputies stay safe and healthy during the coronavirus pandemic.

They are using wristbands that identify employees who have passed their daily temperature check.

These wristbands have a different color each day, and Friday’s set of wristbands held a deeper meaning.

Deputy Jeremy LaDue was killed in a car crash on Savannah Highway in early April.

“The wristbands we have today are marked with Deputy LaDue’s name and call sign. The company that has been providing us with these wristbands offered at no cost to put his name and number on them as a way to remember him,” said Capt. Roger Antonio with CCSO.

Capt. Antonio went on to say their loss has been tough for the agency and his squad. He said they have received a lot of support from the community.