NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A temporary branch of the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) system will shutter its doors next month.

The temporary Cooper River Memorial Library, located on Cherokee Street, will close Saturday, Nov. 19 at 5 p.m.

The temporary location opened in May 2021 offering a small selection of materials and technology, pickup of holds, access to book drops, and free Wi-Fi service for community members.

According to CCPL officials, the closure comes as part of the next phase of construction on the Keith Summey North Charleston Library which is expected to open in 2023.

After the branch closes, items placed on hold will be rerouted to the Main Library on Calhoun Street for pickup. Items can be sent to any other open branch by choosing an alternate location when placing a hold online.

Book returns will not be available at the branch once it has closed.