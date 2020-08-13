Temporary lane closures expected on I-26

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dual lane closures will be in place on I-26 as crews “remove overhang forms on the bridges over I-26 and install new overhead sign structures.”

From Monday, August 17 through Saturday, August 22, lanes on I-26 eastbound and westbound between exits 219 and 217 will be impacted.

Drivers can expect closures around the following times:

Starting at 7 pm – single lane closures, eastbound and westbound

Starting at 9 pm – dual lane closures, eastbound (into Charleston)

Starting at 10 pm – dual lane closures, westbound (towards N. Charleston).

Ending at 5 am the next morning – all eastbound lane closures (into Charleston)

Ending at 6 am the next morning– all westbound lane closures (into N. Charleston)

The operation is weather dependent.