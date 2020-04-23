Terrace Theater hosting drive-in special

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The Terrace Theater is adapting to social distancing protocols by offering a drive-in theater experience.

Beginning Friday, April 24, the theater will be showing double features in their parking lot each night. There will be room for 23 cars, and each car will be charged $25 admission (maximum 6 people per car).

Tickets and concessions should be purchased in advance. Check in will be at the marquee, where tickets will be verified and concessions can be picked up.

To make sure the experience is enjoyable and safe for everyone, cars will be assigned spots one at a time, and “large vehicles will be directed to the back, while smaller cars will be closer to the screen.” Headlights must be turned off for the duration of the movies. Viewers must remain in their cars, and sound will be transmitted to FM channel 88.3.

Restrooms will be available inside the theater, but “a staff member will be stationed at the door to limit no more than three guests inside at a time.”

The features will run rain or shine!

