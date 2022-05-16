CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Terrace Theater will host its 15th annual Family Film Series all summer.

From June through August, guests will be invited to weekly screenings of family favorite movies at discounted prices.

Showings will be on Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. Admission is free for kids 10 and under, and $4 for everyone over 10.

The movie schedule is as follows: