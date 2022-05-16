CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Terrace Theater will host its 15th annual Family Film Series all summer.
From June through August, guests will be invited to weekly screenings of family favorite movies at discounted prices.
Showings will be on Wednesdays at 11:00 a.m. Admission is free for kids 10 and under, and $4 for everyone over 10.
The movie schedule is as follows:
- June 8 – The Wizard of Oz
- June 15 – Turtle: The Incredible Journey
- June 22 – Chicken Run
- June 29 – An American Tale
- July 6 – Madagascar
- July 13 – Kung Fu Panda
- July 20 – Babe
- July 27 – The Cat in the Hat
- August 3 – Shrek
- August 10 – The Great Muppet Caper