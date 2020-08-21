Thankful Thursday: Holy City Drive In hosts free movie night for first responders

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Holy City Drive In and United Community Bank teamed up to give local first responders a night of relaxation and much deserved family time.

Robert Patterson created Holy City Drive In back in June to give the Lowcountry a fun, socially distanced activity. This evening was the of their “Thankful Thursday Series” to give back to the community’s first responders.

“Everyday, they get up and they go serve their communities; and now this is a chance for us to give back,” says Patterson.





In addition to the free drive-in movie, Patterson teamed up with Dixon Woodward from United Community Bank to make sure no one had to pay a dime for concessions.

“These are the people who are out here in front for us that are doing things that we can’t or we won’t. They’re the front lines, so, why not give back something? It’s a little bit of service back to them,” says Woodward.

As the sun went down over The USS Yorktown at Patriots Point, families grabbed their popcorn and waited for the movie to start. Patterson says tonight’s selection, Disney’s Planes Fire and Rescue, was a family-friendly way to pay tribute to the first responders.

Mount Pleasant’s Fire Chief Mike Mixon says that he’s thankful to work for a city that continuously gives back to him and his crews.

“I think it’s great–you know I’ve seen other people from different police departments, different fire departments that we know. Enjoy some great food from the Bacon Station and just see a great movie,” says Mixon.

In addition to this Thankful Thursday event, Patterson plans to host several other events to honor and celebrate those who give selflessly each and every day including teachers, military, frontline health care providers and first responders from the surrounding municipalities.

If you or your company is interested in being part of this event or future events, you may do so by contacting Mr. Patterson at Robert@specialopsevents.com. For more information on Holy City Drive In, click here.