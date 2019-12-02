That HOLIDAY book sale is back!

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Regional Library will be hosting “That HOLIDAY Book Sale” on December 6 and 7.

The event will take place at 1133 Mathis Ferry Road from 9AM to 5:30PM on Friday, and 9AM to 4PM on Saturday.

Members of Friends of the Library are invited to a special early shopping event on Thursday December 5 from 5:30-7:30PM.

If you would like to shop early but are not currently a member of Friends of the Library, you will be able to join at the door the night of the event.

The sale includes books and media at rock bottom prices: paperback books for as low as $1 and hardcover books for as low as $3.

All genres of books will be available, as well as CD’s, DVD’s, and more, so there will be something for everyone on your list!

All proceeds will benefit the Charleston County Public Libraries.

The Mount Pleasant Regional Library is also looking for volunteers to assist with set up, take down, and running the event. For more information on how to get involved, visit https://charlestonlibraryfriends.charityproud.org/VolunteerRegistration/Index/1130