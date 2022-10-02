JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston says the historic Angel Oak Tree has survived another hurricane.

Hurricane Ian brought strong winds to the Charleston coast Thursday and Friday. Speeds of 92 miles per hour were reported at Shutes Folly, with nearly 70 miles per hour reported in Charleston.

Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast Friday. It made landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane just after 2 p.m.

One of Charleston’s “Lowcountry treasures” is the Angel Oak Tree.

Located on Johns Island, the historic oak tree measures 66.5 feet tall and 28 feet in circumference.

The City of Charleston says that city arborists surveyed the 400 to 500-year-old tree for storm damage on Sunday.

“The famous Angel Oak has proven her resilience once again,” city officials said.

No damages to the tree were reported by the City of Charleson.