The Bend hosting pop-up drive-in movies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Bend is hosting pop-up drive-in movies every weekend through June 7.

The large outdoor area along the Ashley River has ample space to allow social distancing, while inviting guests to get out of their houses and enjoy a movie. Tickets are $25, and only one ticket is needed for each car.

Patrons can enter at 7:00 p.m., giving them ample time to take advantage of the ‘social-distance-friendly games’ and multiple food trucks on site. Beer and wine is available for purchase as well. Those who would rather bring their dinner are welcome (however beer and wine must be purchased on site).

On their Facebook page, The Bend said that dogs are permitted, and that they would even “rope off an area so [they] can keep dog mess confined.”

Movies will be projected on a 30 ft screen, and sound will be emitted through an FM radio channel, to be announced prior to the start of the movie.

To ensure public safety, all staff will wear masks and gloves, and will practice minimal contact with guests. Restrooms are available with handwashing stations.

In the event that the movie gets rained out, tickets can be refunded or transferred to another night.

Click here for tickets and a showing schedule.