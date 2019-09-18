The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council wants to hear from you!

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Now is your chance to weigh in on improving the criminal justice system in Charleston County.

The Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council is hosting roundtable discussions to spark conversation about justice in our courts and safety in our streets. Kristy Danford, the Project Director for the CJCC explains, “We are embarked in 2019 on a bold goal trying to reach 1,000 members of our community to lift up community priorities for improving safety and justice in Charleston County.”

Additionally, the CJCC hopes the community will come together and discuss ways to make our system more effective, efficient, and equitable. Suggestions will be used to identify key priorities that will shape the next CJCC strategic plan.

“We embarked on a big plan a couple years ago and made a lot of improvements. Now were getting ready to create our next plan and don’t want to do that without having community priorities lead the way.” Kristy Danford, CJCC Project Director

The CJCC is hosting discussions at 12 locations for 2 hours each throughout the Lowcountry. Today’s meeting starts at 11 a.m. and will last until 1 in the afternoon. To participate, you can head to the Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center on Lockwood Drive.

To see all discussion times/locations, click here.