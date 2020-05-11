The Charleston County Public Library is preparing for a phased reopening of book drops and branches

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library is preparing for a phased re-opening.

The plan will begin with the re-opening of book drops at 16 locations on Monday, May 18. This excludes the Poe/Sullivan’s Island branch which is set to reopen its book drop on June 8th.

Patrons will then be able to make returns of books, DVD’s and Blurays that were borrowed before shutdowns for the coronavirus began.

All fines incurred during the closure period have been waived and will be extended through June.

CCPL highly encourages patrons who still have materials to return their materials between May 18 and June 8 to allow staff to quarantine the items.

These returns will be quarantined for 72-hours before being processes and re-shelved.

All Charleston County Public Library locations are scheduled to begin limited in-person services on Monday, June 8, with the ability to pick up books and other items placed on hold at all locations.

This limited re-opening may include amended hours and access to the locations.

Specifics will be announced in the next few weeks. In-person programs or the use of meeting rooms will remain suspended at this time.

“CCPL is looking forward to a safe reopening of our locations in June. I know our physical buildings have been closed to the public for several weeks, and we have missed seeing our patrons in person,” said CCPL Executive Director Angela Craig. “Our phased reopening is to ensure that our beloved public and staff are safe as we reacclimate to in-person services. We thank the public in advance for their patience and support while we offer modified hours and services.”