The Citadel approves tuition freeze for 2020-21 academic year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, The Citadel Board of Visitors (BOV) made the unanimous decision to freeze tuition for the 2020-21 academic year. The freeze is intended to “help maintain affordability for cadets and students” amid financial impacts of the COVID-19 crisis.

Col. Fred Price Jr., BOV chair, said “many families across our country are struggling, including those of our cadets and students. The Citadel is taking a number of steps to control costs so we can offer a transformative education and development experience to as many cadets and students as possible.”

The Citadel has an “all-in” tuition rate, as it is a 24/7 military institution; Cadets “must live in the barracks, eat all meals in the mess hall, and wear uniforms while on campus. Laundry, dry cleaning and books are also included in the all-in rate,” according to The Citadel. The only expenses not included are “major-specific fees,” such as lab fees.

However, fees in one area will increase for all cadets: room, board, and quartermaster accounts. Freshman will see a $378 increase, and upperclassmen will see a $278 increase.

The Citadel notes that freshman fees are higher “because of first year uniform purchases.”

Fees for the 2020-21 academic year are as follows:

Undergraduate: