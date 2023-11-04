CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Citadel is celebrating homecoming this weekend.

​It’s one of the biggest weekends during the school year where hundreds of alumni come back to campus.

Saturday morning started with a homecoming parade, full of Citadel grads and current cadets… coming togethewr.

“It’s just really fun and it’s good to see the alum come together,” Junior at The Citadel, Kameron Peebles said.

Two Citadel grads, who are from different classes made their way back to campus this weekend.

“We reconnected in Chicago through the Citadel Alumni Club there and have been best buds ever since,” Class of 1994 graduate, Chuck Lollis said.

They say the bond between Citadel grads, is unlike any other.

“You just know that when you see each other, there’s a strong common bond because of the experiences, the togetherness after going through the same experience,” Class of 1985 graduate, Ulises Carrillo said.

Homecoming weekend is full of traditions, and the parade is a crowd favorite.

Hundreds of people were there Saturday, paying tribute to the Citadel.

“It’s very different, and I absolutely love the bagpipes,” Peebles said.

This year, two special groups were honored for milestone reunions.

The Class of 1973 for their 50th anniversary and the Class of 1998 for their 25th anniversary.