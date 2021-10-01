The Citadel ending mask requirement Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel will end its face covering requirement on Monday, October 4.

Currently, masks are required to be worn inside select buildings on campus, including:

All academic buildings and classrooms

Mark Clark Hall

Daniel Library

Infirmary

Counseling Center

Effective Monday, masks will be optional.

The Citadel encourages cadets to report their vaccination status via an online portal to track campus immunity.

According to that reporting, “94% of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets have either been fully vaccinated or have developed resistance after contracting and recovering from the virus” as of October 1.