The Citadel ending mask requirement Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel will end its face covering requirement on Monday, October 4.
Currently, masks are required to be worn inside select buildings on campus, including:
- All academic buildings and classrooms
- Mark Clark Hall
- Daniel Library
- Infirmary
- Counseling Center
Effective Monday, masks will be optional.
The Citadel encourages cadets to report their vaccination status via an online portal to track campus immunity.
According to that reporting, “94% of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets have either been fully vaccinated or have developed resistance after contracting and recovering from the virus” as of October 1.