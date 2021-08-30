The Citadel football player arrested on domestic violence charge

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has released reports connected to the recent arrest of The Citadel cadet Javonte Middleton (21) on a charge of third degree domestic violence.

According to the reports, Middleton got into a physical fight with his former girlfriend — also a Citadel cadet — on August 27 after she tried to break up with him.

The victim said that multiple people witnessed the assault, which was also caught on surveillance camera.

CPD reviewed the video, which they said “shows the male grabbing one of the females around the neck.”

Witnesses also provided statements corroborating the story.

Police were initially alerted when Middleton reportedly told multiple people that he had a gun and threatened “to shoot himself and them.”

Law enforcement searched his room and car and did not locate a gun, according to the report.

It was then that police learned of Middleton’s altercation with the victim. He was booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center and released on a $5,237 bond.

Middleton is a senior and a quarterback on The Citadel’s football team. Coach Brent Thompson declined to comment on the arrest, other than to say that the program works to educate players on domestic violence.