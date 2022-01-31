The Citadel honoring first female African American graduates on 20th anniversary

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The first group of Black women to graduate from The Citadel will be honored with a parade to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their accomplishment.

The seven women graduated in 2002 and will reunite on February 4 for a parade and reception. The parade will also honor the first African American graduate of The Citadel, Charles Foster. Foster is recognized each February as part of Black History Month.

Adrienne “AJ” (Watson) Crosby, Toshika “Peaches” Hudson-Cannon, Dr. Renee E. Hypolite, Natosha Mitchell Johnson, Jamey McCloud, Geneive “Hardney” Marshall, and Lesjanusar “Sha” Peterson are the seven women being honored.

Crosby said that many of the women have not spoken since graduation, and she is excited “to discover the many things we’ve all accomplished over two decades.”