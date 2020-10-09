The Citadel hosts Unity and Respect event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the South Carolina Corps of Cadets on Wednesday held a socially distanced Unity and Respect event, organized by basketball team captain Cadet Hayden Brown.

The event had “no political/group/organization affiliation,” according to Brown. Instead, he described the purpose of the event as “standing for unity…for a respect that is bigger than ourselves…in love for our neighbors…with empathetic hearts.”

The Citadel community participates in a Unity Formation on Summerall Field at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. (Photo by Sam McAdams / The Citadel)

Those in attendance stood in five semi-circles, linked together by “spirit T-shirts.”

During the event, Regimental Public Affairs Officer Cadet Ruby Bolden read the following statement:

“Despite all national attention and conversations surrounding inequities in our country, many remain apathetic. As the South Carolina Corps of Cadets, we are unified in our belief that no member of the Corps is any more important than another. Our core values are honor, duty, and respect; our honor is tested by how we respond to acts of injustice and the empathy we share with others. Without respect for one another, we will fail – as future leaders, as a nation, and as a people. We will stand on Wednesday, linked together, with the intent to form a more perfect union. As cadets who have come to The Citadel to pursue our education and develop into principled leaders, we believe we should empower and support each other, and every member of our community. Every member.”

The group hopes that through events like this, they can secure “a more perfect union.”