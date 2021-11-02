The Citadel increasing tuition for upcoming academic year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel Board of Visitors (BOV) recently approved a tuition increase for the 2022-23 academic year.

Members described the 2.7% increase as modest, and said that it is a necessary “means of maintaining the college’s solid financial footing.”

Col. Dylan W. Goff, BOV Chair, said that the increase “will position the college to remain steady in the ability to address unforeseen expenses, without negatively impacting the transformational education and development The Citadel provides.”

For upperclassmen from South Carolina, tuition will be $26,189, an increase of $804. Upperclassmen from out of state will pay $50,072, which is $1,431 more than last year.

The Citadel says that their fee structure is different because it is “all-in,” meaning it includes items like room and board, meals, laundry/dry cleaning, and books.

Tuition for the 2022-23 school year will be as follows:

All-in cost for Cadets In-state Out-of-state Upper-class $26,189 $50,072 Freshmen $31,704 $55,587

The Citadel Graduate College Programs

(*per credit hour) In-state Out-of-state College Transfer/Evening Undergraduates $501 $950 Graduate Students $611 $1048 Online College Transfer Undergraduates $514 $514 Online Graduate Students $714 $714

The Citadel noted that costs for freshman are higher because of first-year uniform purchases.

Additionally, the above rates do not include “other items such as fees that vary according to the academic major or schedule of each cadet or student.”