The Citadel lays out plans for student return, will require COVID-19 testing

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Freshman will report to The Citadel as early as August 8, with upperclassmen cadets expected to join by August 19, and administration has introduced strict COVID-19 mitigation measures in anticipation of the return.

The Citadel says that the number one rule for the upcoming semester is to stay away from campus if you are having any COVID-19 symptoms, and alert the appropriate parties.

Overall guidelines state that everyone on campus will be required to wear a face covering, except when eating or alone in one’s own room, a study room, or an office. Sanitation stations are also being placed around campus to encourage proper hand hygiene, and an expert team is being brought in daily to sanitize the facilities.

Social distancing will be observed all over campus. Most classes will be ‘hybrid,’ meaning partially in-person, and partially virtual, to reduce crowding in classrooms.

Protocol for incoming freshman is outlined as follows:

Freshmen should get a COVID-19 test in their hometown by July 24.

A copy of the negative test result should be emailed to the Admissions Office at admissions@citadel.edu.

Should the freshman test positive, do not report and call the Admissions Office at (843) 953-5230 for a private conversation about next steps. Remote classes will be provided, and the cadet can return in the fall of 2021 for the required fourth-class (knob) training components.

If you cannot get a COVID-19 test at home, or your results are not delivered by the testing agency in time, email the admissions office prior to matriculation and a test will be administered upon arrival at the infirmary.

Prepare to: Have your temperature taken upon check in Receive four reusable masks and always wear a face covering Sanitize your room twice a day with provided materials Practice stringent hand washing/sanitation daily Self-monitor for symptoms during the semester as described above and report to infirmary if having any symptoms



Protocol for upperclassmen cadets is outlined as follows:

Get a Covid-19 diagnostic test two weeks prior to your return and email a copy of the negative test result to your TAC before your report date. For example, cadre returning on Aug. 1 should have the test as close to July 17 as possible. If arriving for reconstitution Aug. 16, get a COVID-19 test by July 31.

If the result is positive, do not return to campus. Isolate at home and email a copy of the result to your TAC and call your TAC for further instructions. In this case, a cadet will begin classes remotely on August 19. After isolating a minimum of 10 days and receiving two negative COVID-19 tests, provide results to your TAC to obtain clearance for return.

If a cadet cannot get a COVID-19 test at home or your results are not delivered by the testing entity in time, communicate that to your TAC prior to your return, and a test will be administered upon arrival to campus at the infirmary.

The temperature of each cadet will be taken upon reporting to their assigned barracks. If a fever is detected that person will go to the infirmary for testing.

Every cadet will be provided with four washable face coverings at check in. A face covering must always be worn other than when alone in a room or in living quarters with designated roommate.

Cadets should sanitize their rooms twice a day with material provided on each floor of the barracks.

Practice stringent personal hygiene by washing or sanitizing hands frequently.

Barracks access will be temporarily modified to reduce of COVID-19 spread and cadets can only enter their own barracks at any time.

Self-monitor during the semester for COVID-19 symptoms and report to infirmary for a test if you have a fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath or if lose your sense of taste and smell.

Protocol for non-cadet students is as follows: