The Citadel, VMI make history with women leading both Corps of Cadets

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – 2021 is the first year that the Corps of Cadets from both the Citadel and Virginia Military Institute (VMI) are commanded by women.

Both colleges dedicated a moment of recognition on Saturday as two events were held at The Citadel during Parents’ Weekend and the annual Military Classic of the South football game with VMI.

“As the nation’s military culture continues to evolve with more and more women in commanding roles, so to should the country’s Senior Military Colleges,” says The Citadel President, Gen. Glenn M. Walters, USMC (Ret.). “We are pleased to welcome Cadet First Captain Kasey Meredith, Virginia Military Institute’s first female regimental commander, to The Citadel as she joins Cadet Col. Kathryn Christmas for this historic moment when for the first time, the Corps of Cadets of both colleges are being commanded by women.”

Cadel Col. Kathryn Christmas is the second woman to command the South Carolina Corps of Cadets at the Citadel, and she exchanged hats with VMI’s Cadet First Captain, Kasey Meredith.

“I am honored to serve alongside the first female Regimental Commander of VMI. We do not compete as rivals; we are equals, facing a common challenge,” says Christmas.

Regimental commanders from both colleges take on the responsibility for the success and well-being of their cadets, whom as mostly undergraduate students.

The commanders were introduced during Parents’ the military parade on Summerall Field, as the women from both schools greeted each other.

“Today was another historic day in the history of the Virginia Military Institute. The meeting between the two regimental commanders, Ms. Meredith and Ms. Christmas, is one that many believed would never be possible,” says VMI Superintendent, Major Gen., Cedric T. Wins, USA (Ret.). “I am proud of these two young leaders and look forward to being amazed at what they are able to accomplish in the future.”

The two women were also called onto the field to be personally recognized by many of the cadets they lead.

“It was a pleasure meeting The Citadel’s Regimental Commander, Ms. Christmas. We are alike in a noticeable way, being both females,” said Meredith, ‘22. “However, what is truly important and pivotal is the relationship we are growing with each other as leaders, not as rivals. We are both leading our respective corps and through our successes and failures and we have each other to lean on and to learn from.”