CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Monday announced that it will offer two full scholarships to Ukrainian citizens impacted by the Russian invasion.

The scholarships will include full room and board as well as housing during furloughs and breaks when class is out of session.

President Gen. Glenn Walters (USMC – Ret.) contacted the Ukrainian ambassador in late March to requested assistance from the Ukrainian Embassy in identifying eligible candidates.

Gen. Walters explained that “The Citadel has been dedicated to the ideals of liberty and freedom for almost two centuries,” and “what is happening right now in Ukraine is an affront to those values.” He went on to say that “it’s our duty to support those fighting for their freedoms however we can. Even if these future cadets do not serve in the Ukrainian Armed Forces after graduating from The Citadel, they will leave prepared as leaders for Ukraine.”

Dr. Serhiy Ponomarov, a Supply Chain Management professor at The Citadel, is playing a leading role in the effort. Dr. Ponomarov said in part

“I’m extremely grateful for this opportunity The Citadel is extending to Ukrainian students and I hope this scholarship is the beginning of a long-lasting relationship so more Ukrainian students can experience the value of an education from The Citadel and return to Ukraine and use the knowledge and resiliency they gain here to help rebuild the country.”

Applications for admission and scholarship consideration are now open, with the priority application deadline being May 30. Interested students should apply at this link and contact Dr. Kelly Brennan, associate provost of enrollment management at admissions@citadel.edu