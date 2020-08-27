The Citadel postpones parade, events honoring Class of 2020 due to pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel has postponed events honoring the Class of 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The military college announced on Wednesday its parade honoring the Class of 2020, which was scheduled for the weekend of September 18-19, will be postponed.

Also being postponed is the opportunity for 2020 graduates to walk the stage and receive their diplomas from General Walters or a legacy presenter.

The Citadel said it will announce a new date once conditions and options for large gatherings is appropriate.

“We will conduct in-person events to honor the Class of 2020 when conditions permit,” said Gen. Glenn Walters, USMC (Ret.) president of The Citadel. “It will be a great day when we can welcome the Class of 2020 back to campus and fully celebrate their accomplishments together as a Citadel family.”

Citadel leadership made the decision, along with canceling all review parades in September, in order to keep the campus and local communities safe through the pandemic.