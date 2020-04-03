The Citadel to hold virtual Commencement on May 9, in person ceremony in September

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Friday, The Citadel’s President, General Walters, shared plans for the virtual Commencement ceremonies to be held on May 9.

According to General Walters, the virtual ceremony will incorporate as many aspects of traditional ceremonies as possible. There will be guest speakers as well as traditional speakers, and awards will still be given.

Corps of Cadets and Citadel Graduate College (CGC) graduates are able to submit a photo as well as written or video messages, to a “commemorative virtual commencement website.”

The event will be broadcast on The Citadel’s Facebook and Youtube pages. Corps of Cadets graduation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and GCG graduation will follow at 3:00 p.m.

The Citadel will also welcome back graduating students to be honored “at a special parade and cross the stage” to shake hands with General Walters and/or legacy presenters.

General Walters said that the in person event is tentatively scheduled for September 18 and 19, “as conditions permit.”