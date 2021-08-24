The Citadel to temporarily require masks indoors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Tuesday announced that masks will be required inside certain buildings on campus, effective August 25.

The decision comes amid increasing COVID-19 trends in the area. It will be reviewed September 7.

According to The Citadel, masks are required for cadets, students, faculty, staff, and visitors — regardless of vaccination status — in the following buildings:

  • Mark Clark Hall
  • Summerall Chapel
  • Daniel Library

The Citadel is aiming to have 85% immunity campus-wide before it returns to normal operations.

Leaders also encouraged those who have not yet been vaccinated to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Members of the campus community are asked to report their vaccination status at this link. The information “will only be shared with college officials who have a legitimate need to fulfill their professional responsibilities for The Citadel, such as contact-tracing.”

Between July 20 and August 24, there have been 75 reported cases of COVID-19 at The Citadel. 58 are currently active as of August 24.

Click here to see The Citadel’s COVID-19 statistics and protocols.

