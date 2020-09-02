The Citadel waives SAT/ACT requirement for fall 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Wednesday announced that incoming students for the 2021 Fall semester can elect not to submit their SAT and ACT scores as part of the application process.

The Citadel cited “the cancellations of the spring and summer standardized test dates and the uncertainties of the scheduled early fall test dates” as the impetus for the decision.

Dr. Kelly Brennan, associate provost of Enrollment Management, said “given all the adjustments high school students have gone through due to the pandemic, it is important for us to offer support as they continue their education and prepare to enter college.”

Brennan explained that the admissions team “has identified alternative evaluative measures to assist applicants to The Citadel who have limited options for college entrance examinations,” such as “rigor of coursework, overall academic performance, and extracurricular experiences.”

Standardized test scores will still be required for: