The Citadel waives SAT/ACT requirement for fall 2021

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel on Wednesday announced that incoming students for the 2021 Fall semester can elect not to submit their SAT and ACT scores as part of the application process.
The Citadel cited “the cancellations of the spring and summer standardized test dates and the uncertainties of the scheduled early fall test dates” as the impetus for the decision.
Dr. Kelly Brennan, associate provost of Enrollment Management, said “given all the adjustments high school students have gone through due to the pandemic, it is important for us to offer support as they continue their education and prepare to enter college.”
Brennan explained that the admissions team “has identified alternative evaluative measures to assist applicants to The Citadel who have limited options for college entrance examinations,” such as “rigor of coursework, overall academic performance, and extracurricular experiences.”
Standardized test scores will still be required for:
- Students who were educated in a non-traditional academic setting (school using no course-specific grades, pass/fail grading, or narrative evaluations)
- Students seeking to participate in NCAA Division 1A sports (unless waived by the NCAA)
- International students for whom English is not their native language must submit the results of the TOEFL (Test of English as a Foreign Language) or the SAT/ACT.
- For South Carolina students, the state requires an official SAT or ACT test score
sin order to be consideration for state awarded scholarships. More information can be found at the following links. Information on the Hope and Life Scholarships; Information on the Palmetto Scholarship