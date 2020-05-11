The Citadel will use new technology to cool turf at Johnson Hagood Stadium

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel Bulldogs home field, Johnson Hagood Stadium, is currently undergoing a transition from natural grass to turf.

They will also be the first institution in the Division I Athletics program in the country to use a new evaporative cooling technology on their field.

The artificial turf fields may look pretty, but temperatures can often exceed 140 degrees on the field during hot weather months.

But T°Cool’s innovating cooling technology can help cool down synthetic turf surface temperatures by 30 to 50 degrees, without compromising the performance benefits.

“The Citadel is a pioneer in the battle against excessive heat, joining ten high schools and a municipality across the Carolinas who are also installing (or will be installing) T°Cool® during spring/summer 2020, to help make their fields cooler, safer and more playable,” the company said.

T°Cool’s evaporative cooling solution for synthetic turf fields also encapsulates (95%+) of the infill. This encapsulation reduces the coefficient of friction, thus diminishing both the number and severity of turf burns.

“The installation of T°Cool® at The Citadel’s football stadium reinforces that evaporative cooling technology is gaining traction,” said Chris Tetrault, Inventor of T°Cool®. “Having a Division I program recognize the benefits of a cooling solution on their new synthetic turf fields adds tremendous credibility, as we continue to educate municipalities and school districts across the nation on the benefits of evaporative cooling for synthetic turf fields. With installations planned this spring and summer, a dozen locations across the Carolinas are leading the trend to ensure synthetic turf fields are cooler, safer and more playable for millions of daily participants.”

“The safety of participants that use our facilities is a priority at The Citadel,” said Robby Bennett, Assistant Athletic Director for Facilities for the Citadel. “We look forward to TCool’s cooling effect on our stadium’s artificial surface to help maximize player safety in Charleston’s extreme heat.”

According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heat illness is a leading cause of sudden death among high school athletes.

Since 1995, 64 football players have died from heatstroke. Of these, 47 were in high school, 13 in college, two professional, and two organized youth. In 90% of these cases, the fatal incidents occurred during practice.