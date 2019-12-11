The College of Charleston is turning 250!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The College of Charleston (CofC) is planning a yearlong celebration in 2020 to honor its 250th birthday.

According to CofC, the celebration will include “events and projects…, fundraising drives, and student focused activities… aimed at highlighting the university’s storied and complex history while also looking ahead to its bright future.”’

In May of 2019, President Andrew T. Hsu became CofC’s 23rd president since its creation in 1770. Hsu plans to “celebrate the past 250 years of [the] university’s accomplishments by focusing on retaining our best and strongest traditions while envisioning the transformation of our College in the next 250 years.”

A full schedule of events has not yet been released.