The future of a former Piggly Wiggly is under discussion

West Ashley S.C. (WCBD)- Happening tonight, West Ashley residents will be presented with plans to re-develop the former Northbridge Piggly Wiggly.

The City bought this property in 2017 for 3 million dollars and say they are trying to create a public and private sector partnership.

A public forum was held in July of 2018 to get input about how this property should be utilized. We’re told some people want the location to be a passive park or a retail/restaurant type of facility. Others want it to be available for public use.

Peter Shahid, the Chairman of the West Ashley Revitalization Commission says the location is right off I-26 and is the gateway into Charleston from West Ashley.

“It is a gate way into the city of Charleston so what we want is something we’re all proud of and that the public can have some use out of… so we want to do it right. This is a very important project for all of the city of Charleston.” Peter Shahid, West Ashley revitalization Commission Chairman

You can learn more at tonight’s West Ashley Revitalization Commission meeting—It starts at 5:30 at the West Ashley Theater Center.