The future of masking in CCSD schools remains undecided as district builds safe restart plan for 2021/2022 year

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There is now less than a week left in the school year for students within the Charleston County School District (CCSD), and Monday’s ‘Meeting of the Whole’ met in preparation for the 2021/2022 year.

The district’s Superintendent, Dr. Gerrita Postlewait and Jeff Borowy, the Chief Operating Officer addressed the board with their plan for a safe restart.

The plans for the fall semester, continue to be shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic as the hot topic of masks seems to continue into the new year. In regards to the subject, Borowy said, “we may be one of the last organizations around that may not have that protocol in place and that in part because there is guidance from CDC.”

At this time, the decision on if masks will be used or not in the fall has yet to be agreed upon.

Many of the changes that could be coming into effect for the fall however are a move in a positive direction following lower cases of COVID-19.

Borowy went on, “based on the covid community rates which are extremely low, our school covid rates are extremely low, and moving ahead with working with those professionals. We are going to move ahead with applying the CDC’s spacing with seating.”

That spacing between desks could change in certain circumstances from 6-feet in most classrooms to just 3-feet. The desks will not be moved just to be moved, rather done so when necessary for “educational purposes.”

The previous district guidance also included plexiglass dividers in the classrooms, the new plan would allow for the plexiglass to be removed. This will occur after surveys are sent out to determine the level of comfortability with removing the glass.

The move to remove the plexiglass following surveys comes as certain communities have expressed a continued reliance on plexiglass as a confidence item. The schools that wish to keep their plexiglass dividers will be placed at the end of the list and can expect the removal of plexiglass to remain into the next school year.

While plexiglass will be on the way out, the district said they will allow more educational items back in the classroom.

The board is expected to pass the draft onto the State’s Department of Education by the 24th of June.