The Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off November 15th at James Island County Park

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The heart of holiday magic in the Lowcountry kicks-off in one week!

On November 15th, the 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights kicks off at James Island County Park and will remain open each night, rain or shine, through December 31st.

The event, which features hundreds of dazzling lights displays, is one of Charleston’s most cherished holiday events.

Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission says the holiday hotspot has earned many awards and mentions throughout the country, and was named a 2018 Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

Families are invited to warm their hearts as they cruise along the three-mile display of glimmering lights throughout the park. After the driving tour, guests can park the car and explore family attractions, shopping, dining and more at Santa’s Village.

Event highlights include:

Four Gift Shops, featuring the children’s toy emporium Prancer’s Presents

Daytime photo opportunities to “Mingle with Kringle” (register in advance)

Climbing Wall

Marshmallow Roasting

Festival Train Rides

The Amazing Dancing Light Display

Enchanted Walking Trail

Old-Fashioned Carousel

Santa’s Sweet Shoppe and concessions: hamburgers, kettle corn, hot chocolate and more

Save money on admission at the Holiday Festival of Lights Monday through Thursday! Bring a canned food item for donation to the Lowcountry Food Bank these nights for discounted admission. Dog and cat food donations are also accepted.

The festival opens at 5:30 p.m. nightly and closes at 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.