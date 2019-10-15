The Holiday Festival of Lights opens in one month!

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The most magical time of the year is fast approaching! The Holiday Festival of Lights begins in one month.

On Tuesday, we got the scoop on the jobs that need to be filled and a look at what is new for this year.

The vibrant light display is one of Charleston’s most cherished holiday events, featuring an estimated two million dazzling lights.

The Holiday Festival of Lights is open every evening, rain or shine, from November 15 through December 31.

The park said the highlight this year is that the lights have been on display for 30 years.

“The week after Thanksgiving through December 31st, we’re highlighting 30 events for 30 years of celebrating the light show in the Lowcountry,” said park manager Randy Woodward.

There are roughly 60 positions open right now. You can apply to them online.

The event also features a craft section, train ride, a walk-through light display, holiday refreshments, a chance to meet Santa Claus and much more.